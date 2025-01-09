The Orlando Magic (22-16) are set to open a three-game homestand on Thursday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves (19-17). ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Wednesday that Paolo Banchero could make his return during the upcoming back-to-back games. The latest injury report has since upgraded the All-Star forward to questionable, citing return to competition reconditioning.

Banchero has not played since October 30, when he posted 31 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in a loss to the Chicago Bulls. That performance followed his career-high 50-point outing just two days earlier in a victory over the Indiana Pacers. Since then, the forward has missed 33 games after suffering a torn right oblique.

Paolo Banchero's injury status vs. Timberwolves

Banchero has showcased standout performances in his limited third season, averaging 29 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 49.5% from the field and 34.4% from three in just five appearances. Despite his absence, the Magic have remained competitive, securing the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with strong contributions from Franz Wagner, Moritz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs before their respective injuries.

Thursday night’s matchup marks the first meeting between the Magic and Timberwolves this season. Last year, the teams split their season series, with each winning on the road. Banchero performed well in those games, averaging 20.5 points, 4.5 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 42.9% from the field and 40% from three.

The Orlando Magic will likely determine Paolo Banchero’s official status for the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves closer to the 7:00 p.m. ET tip-off. His potential return could deliver a significant boost to the team, offering much-needed reinforcement as they navigate a challenging stretch of the season.

The Magic, still dealing with injuries to key players, are looking to maintain their position in the Eastern Conference standings. A healthy Banchero would not only elevate their offense but also reinforce their efforts to capitalize on home-court matchups during this pivotal homestand.