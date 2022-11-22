Published November 22, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Ohio State Buckeyes junior safety Ronnie Hickman announced his intent to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, according to a Tuesday afternoon tweet from Ohio State football beat writer Dan Hope.

“Everyone’s clock starts ticking at a certain point,” Ronnie Hickman told the Columbus Dispatch. “At some point it’s going to be time for everyone to take the next step, and I think that’s now.”

The former four-star safety officially enrolled with Ohio State football in early 2019, passing up offers from Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, Wisconsin and Penn State, among others, to play under head coach Ryan Day in his first season since being promoted from offensive coordinator under Urban Meyer. Now-Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano played a key part in Hickman’s recruitment out of Depaul Catholic High School in Wayne, New Jersey, according to 247Sports.

Ronnie Hickman garnered 48 tackles, 22 solo, in 10 games with the Buckeyes with only a few games left to impress scouts before the NFL draft, good enough to place fourth on the team and 13 tackles behind opposing junior safety Lathan Ransom.

The No. 2 undefeated Buckeyes will have yet another chance to compete in the College Football Playoff if they can claim victory over the No. 3-ranked Michigan Wolverines. The midwestern rivals’ annual matchup ended in a 42-27 Wolverine win over the then-No. 2-ranked Buckeyes in quarterback C.J. Stroud’s first full year as Ohio State’s lead signal caller behind now-Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins’ five rushing touchdowns and 169 yards on 28 rushing attempts.

“It’s definitely exciting,” Hickman said on making the playoff. “I’m definitely eager, but you can’t look into it too deep.

“It’s Tuesday. I’m focused on having the best Tuesday practice we’ve had all year. You just got take it day by day.”

The Buckeyes will move on from a close win against Northwestern when they kick off against the Michigan Wolverines at noon this Saturday in Ohio Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on Fox.