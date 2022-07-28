Bucks: 1 key move Milwaukee still must make in 2022 NBA offseason

Just a season removed from their last title run, the Milwaukee Bucks will be back with a vengeance next season and looking to reclaim the throne. Led by the most dominant two-way player in the game in Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks are bound for greatness in 2023. With the expected return of Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez set to be back healthy for the entire year, the Bucks will be back in peak form.

Jrue Holiday’s clutch playmaking on both ends of the court will continue to do wonders for Milwaukee as well. The returns of Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton, Wesley Matthews, Jevon Carter, and Serge Ibaka are also crucial to their success throughout the 2022-23 NBA campaign. This will surely provide them with a deeper roster.

The additions of defensive-minded combo guard Joe Ingles and rookie swingman MarJon Beauchamp are sneaky good additions that will complete their rotation. In spite of all this, there is still a few glaring weaknesses the Bucks should address ahead of training camp. With all this said, let’s now discuss a few key moves Milwaukee should still look into during the 2022 NBA offseason.

Key move Bucks still must make in 2022 NBA offseason

Sign or trade for a playmaking guard or wing scorer/defender

One thing that became apparent during their second-round loss to the Boston Celtics of the 2022 NBA Playoffs was their lack of 3-point shooting and perimeter defense. In the last two games of the series they were vastly outplayed on both ends of the court and could not match the scoring attack of the Celtics and were in dire need of a scoring punch.

With players like Collin Sexton still unsigned and Coby White drawing trade interest from a few teams, both players could be a great fit on the Bucks and provide them with a multi-faceted scoring punch. Other unsigned free agents that would do well for the Bucks are Jeremy Lamb, Avery Bradley, and Kent Bazemore who would add scoring, perimeter and on-ball defense that would elevate their play and make them an even more dynamic two-way squad.

Add a reliable back-up center to bolster their frontline

If they don’t decide to go the route of adding backcourt depth, another move they could greatly benefit from is adding an additional center. Outside of Brook Lopez they don’t possess another big body that can clog up the paint. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis, and Serge Ibaka add to this effort some, but they’re all much more effective at the power forward spot. Montrezl Harrell, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Hassan Whiteside are all savvy vets who are still unsigned.

So this could be a prime opportunity for the Bucks to add a quality back-up at the center spot to give Lopez some relief. Any of these signings would complete their roster and give them a lethal big outside of Lopez who can finish strong at the rim, rebound, and provide them with shot blocking. It would give them more scoring opportunities down low, an additional lob threat, and a multitude of lineups to work with throughout the season.