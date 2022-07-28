Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry came up a little bit short on Wednesday when he threw the honorary first pitch during the Oakland Athletics’ matchup against the Houston Astros. The four-time NBA champ has taken a lot of stick for his rather embarrassing performance, and ex-teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson has decided to join the party.

JTA, who recently signed with the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent, could not help but throw a bit of a jab toward Steph over his pitching debacle. Toscano-Anderson believes that Curry’s performance on the mound on Wednesday should absolve his own shortcomings on the baseball field last year (h/t Bleacher Report on Twitter):

“I never wanna hear you say a word again about my first pitch 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣” Toscano-Anderson quipped.

JTA had to chirp Steph about his first pitch 😂 @BRWalkoff (via @NBCSAuthentic) pic.twitter.com/IY7PbzkP9a — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 28, 2022

For context, here’s what Steph had to say about his former teammate’s pitch back in August 2021:

I’m taking that straight over the left field wall with the meanest bat flip you’ve ever seen. Bautista style https://t.co/1fLSiZMSMm — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) August 7, 2021

Toscano’s revenge may be a year late, but it’s as sweet as ever.

To be fair, Steph did try to put some heat into his pitch, whereas JTA went for accuracy over speed. The latter hit the mark, though, while Stephen Curry missed by quite a bit.

Now about Curry’s comment pertaining to hitting a left-field homerun off of Toscano-Anderson’s pitch. Well, after what we saw from him in batting practice on Wednesday, I’m not sure he could actually deliver on this promise:

It actually wasn’t all that bad. It wasn’t very good either. What I can say with a bit of certainty is that Curry is much better as a hitter than he is a pitcher.