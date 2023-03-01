Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dealing with a couple of injuries of late. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar was forced to sit out Sunday’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns due to a right quad contusion. Antetokounmpo returned to action on Tuesday to lead the Bucks to a 118-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets, but with Milwaukee set to face off against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday on the second night of a back-to-back set, the big question is this: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs. the Magic?

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status vs. Magic?

Bucks fans will be glad to know that Giannis is NOT on the injury report for Wednesday’s game. This obviously means that he’s going to start against the Magic, and he should take on his usual workload. This bodes well for Giannis’ quad injury, given that he has been cleared to play in a back-to-back set.

It is worth noting, however, that the Bucks have decided to give Khris Middleton the night off against Orlando. Wesley Matthews is also out with a right calf strain.

As for the Magic, Jonathan Isaac is considered questionable as he continues to deal with a right hamstring injury.

Given that Orlando is not exactly the most formidable opponent for the Bucks, it wouldn’t be surprising if this game ends up as a blowout in favor of Milwaukee. If this is the case, then Giannis could see his minutes reduced, particularly in the fourth quarter. However, with regard to the question of is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs. the Magic, the answer is yes.