It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Cleveland Cavaliers two days after a clutch buzzer-beater from Damian Lillard got them the win over Sacramento. The Bucks beat the Cavaliers 119-111 in their only other matchup this season. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Cavaliers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Bucks won three consecutive games last weekend, taking down Boston, Golden State, and Sacramento. The win over Boston may have been the most impressive, dominating the Celtics so severely that they benched their starters to begin the second half. The Bucks haven't been in perfect form despite the three consecutive wins. They are 1-7 over their last eight games against the spread. It took a Damian Lillard deep three with no time left on the clock to beat Sacramento on Sunday, escaping with a 143-142 victory. The weekend's results were a good bounce-back after losing two straight games to Utah and Houston.

Cleveland found themselves on the playoff bubble through the season's first quarter but has shown a resurgence lately. They are 7-3 over their last ten games, including a five-game winning streak. Their recent streak hasn't come against the league's best teams, so a date with the Bucks will be a good test. Donovan Mitchell's name has been circulating in trade talks, but a Cavaliers playoff run will give the front office pause on making a deal. Mitchell leads the team with 28.1 points per game, chipping in 5.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds. The Cavaliers hope Darius Garland and Caris LeVert can increase their production and keep them rolling.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Cavaliers Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: (-186)

Cleveland Cavaliers: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: (+156)

Over: 238.5 (-110)

Under: 238.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bucks vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Bucks are getting back on track after back-to-back losses to Houston and Utah. They won their last three games at home, including a 33-point blowout over the Celtics. The Warriors narrowly avoided the spread, with the Bucks winning by 11 as 14.5-point favorites. Then, they beat the Kings by one as four-point favorites. The odds of the Cavaliers catching the Bucks in the standings are getting better. However, a convincing win in this game would set the Bucks back on the right track.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

These teams are evenly matched, as we see in the final prediction and pick. Milwaukee is just 6-4 over their last ten games but has covered in only three. Cleveland is on a roll, winning five consecutive games and covering the spread in six of their past ten. The Bucks are a much better team at home, boasting a 19-4 record. They are 9-8 on the road, lost two of their last three, and failed to cover the spread in all three. Cleveland's five-game winning streak has been all at home, and they covered the spread in four of five. If we're basing this on recent form, Cleveland may be the more deserving team of being the favorite. A concern for Cleveland is an injury to Evan Mobley as they still wait for Darius Garland to return.

Final Bucks-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

It's hard to pick a side in this matchup, as both teams are evenly matched. Milwaukee has the second-best scoring offense, while Cleveland has the third-best scoring defense. Milwaukee is one of the most efficient shooting teams, but Cleveland is one of the best at limiting their opponent's shooting percentages. On the other side of the ball, the Cavaliers have the 21st-best scoring offense, while the Bucks have the 24th-best scoring defense. Cleveland ranks 15th in field goal percentage, while Milwaukee ranks 15th in field goal percentage allowed. Cleveland should be the pick, but their injuries with Mobley and Garland, coupled with the return of Jae Crowder for Milwaukee, give too many reasons for concern.

The under has been a safe bet in these teams' recent matchups and schedules. In ten games between these teams since February 2021, the under has hit 50% of the time. In Milwaukee's last ten games, the under also hit 50% of the time. The absence of Darius Garland for the Cavs is causing them some offensive issues, as the under hit in six of their past ten games for a record of 6-3-1.

Final Bucks-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Under 238.5 (-110)