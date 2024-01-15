It was Dame Time for the Bucks.

Overtime was a hard-fought battle for the Milwaukee Bucks. Not a single person in the Sacramento Kings roster was going to let this game slip away from their hands after four quarters and an extra period. But, the dying seconds of the game loomed over and everyone in Fiserv Forum knew that the ball was going to Damian Lillard. He sank the shot with ease. It even got Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rest of the squad to celebrate after they beat De'Aaron Fox's team.

Damian Lillard’s teammates were doing the ‘Dame Time’ celebration after his game winner 😂⌚️ pic.twitter.com/YhgXI6UxS1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 15, 2024

Everyone was doing the Dame Time celebration after Damian Lillard clutched up. The Bucks now have their 28th win of the season and they had good reason to celebrate. Damian Lillard lifted the offense up after they got bombarded with shots from the Kings in the first quarter. He notched 29 points for the Bucks but the only drawback was his efficiency as he only knocked down nine out of his 23 attempts from the field.

Everyone had to step up for the Bucks and they did. Giannis Antetokounmpo followed suit with a massive 27-point triple-double with 10 boards grabbed and 10 dimes dropped. Malik Beasley stayed on the floor for 45 minutes which got him 23 points along with five assists and four rebounds.

Moreover, six members of the Bucks scored more than 15 points to keep the game close. This celebration was worth it as they got the win despite scoring outbursts from De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, and Malik Monk. But, will they be able to ride this momentum to win over the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons?