A hilarious moment for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton became the third all-time leading scorer of the Milwaukee Bucks during his 26-point effort in the 122-113 win over the Detroit Pistons last night, and Giannis Antetokounmpo hilariously declared that the reason he was able to pull it off was because he listened to his mother's new song.

“My mom has a new song out there ‘Count Your Blessings,'” Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “Go listen to it. You can stream it on Spotify, Apple Music, all the platforms that you stream music on I don't know. Really, really good. Actually you know what? I got it right here. This is was what Khris was listening before the game. … So yeah, go stream it on Spotify, Apple Music, all the available platforms. I just want to say Khris is right there. He can talk for himself. That's what he was listening before the game. That's why he became the third all-time leading scorer of the Bucks.”

The REAL reason @Khris22m became 3rd all time Bucks scorer tonight 🤣🤣 Stream 'Count Your Blessings' by @veronica_ante34 HERE https://t.co/RJ9WpPe7W7 pic.twitter.com/QCLWIkKCPX — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) January 23, 2024

Of course, Antetokounmpo was speaking in his normal joking manner. It is unknown if Khris Middleton actually listened to the song, but it was a nice postgame moment.

The Bucks moved to 30-13 overall, and they are continuing their impressive season to this point. Milwaukee is still looking up at the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference, who are at 34-10 and have the best record in the NBA. Down the line, it would not be a surprise to see the Bucks and Celtics meet up in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Bucks will look to overtake the top seed at some point down the stretch this year. It will take a big effort from them.

For now, the Bucks will celebrate the win and the milestone for Middleton as they try to close the gap on the Celtics. Up next are the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at home.