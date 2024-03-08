The Milwaukee Bucks stay on the West Coast to take on the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Bucks-Lakers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Bucks are coming off a blowout loss against the Golden State Warriors. That loss did end a winning streak, though. Milwaukee is led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averages 30.7 points per game, 11.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists. Damian Lillard scored 24.7 points per game while leading the team with 6.7 assists. Giannis was dealing with a little Achilles injury, but he seems to be good to go. Khris Middleton does remain out with an injury, though.
The Lakers are coming off a loss against the Sacramento Kings, but they have won three of their last five games. LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing some great basketball this season. They both score over 24.0 points per game. James is leads the team in points and assists while Davis leads the team in rebounding. As a team, the Lakers are scoring 117.2 points per game this season.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Bucks-Lakers Odds
Milwaukee Bucks: -1 (-110)
Moneyline: -112
Los Angeles Lakers: +1 (-110)
Moneyline: -104
Over: 234.5 (-110)
Under: 234.5 (-110)
How to Watch Bucks vs. Lakers
Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Bucks are fourth-best scoring team in the NBA at 120.9 points per game. With Giannis and Lillard, the Bucks are a very hard team to stop. The Lakers allow 117.6 points per game, so the Bucks should be able to put up some points in this game. When Milwaukee scores above the Lakers average, they are 34-4. Milwaukee will not lose if they score 118 points or more in this game.
The Bucks also have one of the best field goal percentages and three points percentages in the NBA. They are able to hit their shots with ease if they are not contested. With that, they should be able to have a pretty good game. As long as Milwaukee keeps their offensive output up, they will be able to cover the spread on the road.
Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread/Win
Along with the Bucks, the Lakers do some scoring of their own. They are not as good as the Bucks in that part of the game, but they should be able to score. Milwaukee allows 117 points per game, so the chances of the Lakers putting up a good game is high. With James and Davis playing well, the Lakers are a threat to win any game they play.
When Los Angeles scores 115+ points this season, they are 24-9. Milwaukee has given up 115 points their fair share of times this season, so the Lakers need to take advantage of that. In fact, Milwaukee has 16 of their 22 losses when they allow 115 points or more this season. If the Lakers get to that point mark, they will cover the spread.
Final Bucks-Lakers Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a good game between two very good players. However, LeBron is 17-6 against Giannis in his career. I am going to take the Lakers to cover this spread at home because of this.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Bucks-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers +1 (-110)