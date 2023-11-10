The wing combo of Jae Crowder and MarJon Beauchamp have been pleasant surprises for the Bucks to start the 2023-24 NBA season.

It's safe to say the Milwaukee Bucks have underperformed so far to start the 2023-24 NBA season. It's hard to blame NBA fans for their lofty expectations of this team. They happen to have arguably the best duo in the NBA in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Milwaukee won the offseason when the team swooped in and acquired Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers. However, the Bucks are just 5-3 to begin the campaign and have suffered some pretty troubling losses which have exposed some of the team's glaring weaknesses.

The Bucks' drop-off defensively has been their main storyline this season so far. From being one of the best defenses in the league last season, Milwaukee ranks just 25th in defensive rating through its first eight games of the new year.

Nonetheless, though it's been an underwhelming start so far, there have been some bright spots the Bucks can take solace in. Antetokounmpo is still performing at an MVP level and is coming off an angry 54-point performance on Thursday night, albeit coming in a loss. Lillard, meanwhile, is off to a slow start offensively despite tipping off his Bucks tenure with a 39-point explosion in their season opener. Though Lillard has struggled, a couple of players are striving so far in their roles this season. Those are veteran Jae Crowder and youngster MarJon Beauchamp.

Bucks pleasant surprise this season: Jae Crowder and MarJon Beauchamp

Jae Crowder and MarJon Beachamp have both been pleasant surprises for the Bucks this 2023-24 NBA season. Both entered the campaign with something to prove, though to varying degrees. Crowder is coming to prove he still belongs in the NBA following an underwhelming end to his 2022-23 NBA season with the Bucks. Meanwhile, Beauchamp is out to show that he is ready to take the next step and play a steady role for Milwaukee this upcoming season.

Jae Crowder

Nearly everybody thought Crowder was on his way out of the league after the 2023 NBA Playoffs, where he saw his playing time and role hit rock bottom.

Milwaukee acquired the veteran in a four-team deal during the trade deadline last season after he and his former team, the Phoenix Suns, agreed to let him sit out until they found a suitable trade destination for him. But despite trading for Crowder, the Bucks did not play him much during their first round series loss to the Miami Heat. The benching confused the 33-year-old and he expressed disappointment with the way the Bucks used him.

That is why it was quite surprising when Milwaukee brought him back on a one-year $3.1 million deal this offseason. Now, Crowder is in better condition with a full training camp with the Bucks under his belt. He is in the midst of a redemption campaign and a return to form after seemingly being at the end of the road just six months earlier.

So far, Crowder has proven to be a valuable contributor off the bench for Milwaukee this season. In eight games, including two starts, Crowder is averaging 9.0 points and 4.1 rebounds in 28 minutes per game. He has been lights out offensively as well, shooting 54.3 percent from the field, including a scorching 53.3 percent from beyond the arc. On defense, Crowder has provided that tenacity and energy the Bucks need so desperately on that end of the floor.

MarJon Beauchamp

Regardless of whether the Bucks didn't acquire Damian Lillard or not (and subsequently trade away Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen), MarJon Beauchamp was likely on his way to getting a bigger role in Milwaukee this season. Nonetheless, the trade still opened up more minutes for Beauchamp and it's safe to say the 23-year-old has taken advantage of the opportunity.

In his second NBA season, Beauchamp is averaging 7.3 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting nearly 60 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from three in over 16 minutes per game.

Like Crowder, the 6-foot-6 forward has become a solid 3-and-D option for Milwaukee. Possessing a 7-foot wingspan, his length and athleticism has given the Bucks a promising versatile wing that is capable of switching and being disrupting on the defensive side of the floor.

The biggest thing about Beauchamp is his growing confidence with every passing game. You can tell he is getting more comfortable being out and for young NBA players like him, confidence is all they really to find their footing in the NBA.

Beauchamp is still a work-in-progress, though. But if he continues to ascend and grow as the season goes along, he could be playing a major role for Milwaukee by the end of the season.