Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo went off for 54 points in a loss to the Pacer, and he joined Wilt Chamberlain in this bittersweet club

One day after being ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct in a ruling that outraged NBA fans, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo went off against the Indiana Pacers.

The Bucks forward scored 54 points along with 12 rebounds in Milwaukee's 126-124 loss. With his 54/12 and 15 made free throws, Giannis joined some exclusive company in a bittersweet club, according to StatMuse:

“Giannis tonight: 54 PTS 12 REB 16 FTM Joins Rick Barry and Wilt as the only players to reach those numbers in a losing effort.”

That's tough, but ultimately the rest of the Bucks struggled to generate enough offense. An hour before tipoff, the Bucks ruled point guard Damian Lillard out. He was listed as questionable earlier in the day due to soreness in his right calf. Head coach Adrian Griffin had said earlier in the day that Lillard was going to be evaluated after his warmup.

Khris Middleton was able to give the Bucks 19 points, but only two other Milwaukee players scored in double figures – Malik Beasley had 13 points and Bobby Portis had 11.

Despite the loss, the story of the game was Giannis. Aside from the bittersweet club he joined in the loss, he also joined some positive exclusive company. Giannis joined Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan as the only two players since the NBA/ABA merger in 1976 to have at least eight 50-plus point and 10-plus rebound games in their career, including both the regular season and the playoffs, per Sportsnet Stats.

Up next, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.