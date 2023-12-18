A new record (and the game ball) for Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

This time, the Milwaukee Bucks made sure that the game ball would end up in their possession. With Giannis Antetokounmpo setting a new franchise record, the Bucks made a concerted effort to secure the game ball following their 128-119 win over the Houston Rockets at home Sunday night.

Bucks reserve guard AJ Green had the ball as time expired in regulation before he gave it to a referee. That's when Milwaukee's Assistant Director of Team Security Danny Carter stepped into the picture and received the ball from the official. Carter held on to that ball like it was a national top secret file.

Bucks made sure to secure the game ball after Giannis' historic night 😅 pic.twitter.com/zaZNM5mHie — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 18, 2023

The Bucks have apparently learned their lesson following the game-ball saga that happened in last week's Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers game in Milwaukee when Antetokounmpo wanted to take the leather home after erupting for 64 points to lead his team to a 140-126 victory. Antetokounmpo did not have to charge into the locker room of the opponent nor jaw with the opposing team's star player just to have the ball. Carter was there to execute a well-designed plan to take the ball before it gets to someone else's hands.

The game ball in the Bucks vs. Rockets game was special for Antetokounmpo because he established a new franchise record for most rebounds all-time in that contest, passing the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Antetokounmpo finished the game with 26 points on 10/22 shooting from the floor to go along with 17 rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes. Meanwhile, Damian Lillard paced all scorers from both sides with a 39-point explosion, including five 3-pointers on eight attempts from behind the arc.