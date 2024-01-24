The sports media personality wonders about the situation in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Bucks this week fired head coach Adrian Griffin after a 30-13 record and replaced him with veteran coach Doc Rivers.

Despite their solid record, there were issues with the Bucks visible to those who have been playing close attention.

Now Bill Simmons, on the latest edition of his podcast, is suggesting that Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo deserve the ‘coach killer' and ‘teammate killer' label:

Bill Simmons: “This is just a theory. Giannis, probably Coach Bud’s blood on his hands. Adrian Griffin, probably his blood on his hands. Jrue Holiday’s blood and Grayson Allen’s blood on his hands. Does Giannis get enough credit for just being a coach / teammate killer?”

To be fair, Simmons was clear to say that he wanted his thoughts on the Bucks superstar to be taken only as a theory.

While it's true that the Bucks have been through multiple coaches and teammates during Giannis' tenure with Milwaukee, it could just be that the superstar is putting pressure on the organization to win an NBA title every single season. Failure to get that done will result in changes.

This iteration of the Bucks is championship or bust, having added Damian Lillard to pair with their generational star.

But there have been issues. While the Bucks have been great on offense, Milwaukee has been one of the worst teams on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 21st in defensive rating and 25th in points allowed per game. Antetokounmpo and Lopez are two Defensive Player of the Year-caliber players, yet the holes that Jrue Holiday always covered up have arrived alongside Lillard.

Rivers, a proven champion and well-respected basketball mind, takes over a team that was wanting change. Bucks fans now will see if he's the guy to deliver it.