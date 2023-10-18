The Milwaukee Bucks made waves this NBA offseason by acquiring star guard Damian Lillard to form a dynamic duo with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Lillard move caused many pundits to declare the Bucks as championship favorites entering the season, despite their ugly first-round playoff loss a year ago.

Still, it appears that not everyone is convinced that the Bucks are true threats in 2023-24.

“[The Bucks'] lack of athleticism will be a problem in the playoffs,” said an anonymous NBA scout, per Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated. “Because Boston’s pretty athletic just because of [Jayson] Tatum and [Jaylen] Brown. Philly’s a s— show, so who knows there. [Milwaukee] would probably match up poorly versus Cleveland. I think they match up poorly versus Boston. I also could see Milwaukee struggling more with the Detroits of the world. The Pacers are going to be a real thorn in that team’s side.”

It's objectively extremely hard to envision a team featuring Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo struggling with either the Detroit Pistons or the Indiana Pacers. Not even included in the scout's assessment was the team who actually won the Eastern Conference a year ago, the Miami Heat, who were also in on the Lillard sweepstakes this offseason.

Overall, if the Bucks do fall short of an NBA championship this season, it won't be because of a lack of talent. Antetokounmpo and Lillard figure to form one of the most, if not the most dynamic duos in the entire NBA when they step on the court, which will happen for the first time on October 26 against the Philadelphia 76ers.