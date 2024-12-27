Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez hit a major defensive milestone during Thursday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets. The 16-year veteran has been a cornerstone of the franchise for seven seasons. And, like the team, he's done yet. Lopez has helped significantly during the Bucks' recent surge, which included winning the In-Season Tournament final over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Looking to help the team continue its stellar form, Lopez moved to 20th on the all-time block list against the Nets. This accomplishment is remarkable for a player who has evolved into an elite defensive weapon in Milwaukee.

Brook Lopez has been the centerpiece to the Bucks' elite defenses

Since he arrived in Milwaukee in 2018, Lopez has taken the franchise to the next level on both ends. It's no coincidence that the Bucks were the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference the year before the center signed with the team. Once Lopez joined, the franchise has not been anything less than the N0. 3 seed in the East. This includes three years that the Bucks had the best record in the conference.

Of course, the crowning jewel of this era has been Milwaukee's title win in 2021. This championship was the franchise's first since 1971. Lopez was a key piece to this run as the fourth-leading scorer and the team leader in blocks. Defense is where the elite center has seen his most significant improvement in Milwaukee. Lopez has recorded career-highs in blocks several times during this time and has made multiple NBA All-Defense teams.

Defense has been the calling card for Milwaukee's evolution into a perennial title contender. The franchise has been near the top of the league in defensive efficiency since 2018. However, that metric took a hit last year in large part due to the team's decision to trade Jrue Holiday. That transaction resulted in the team adding future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer Damian Lillard. It hasn't been a seamless transition for the Blazer legend in Milwaukee. However, Dame is finding his footing this year.

The superstar point guard is exceeding his stats from last year in almost every major category. Lillard has also been crucial for a Bucks team that has won 13 out of their last 16 games. The team sits in the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference, and while that isn't exactly a bad seed to have if the playoffs were to start right now, it looks to be moving up. Even at 36 years old, Brook Lopez will be crucial to Milwaukee's continued rise up the standings and prospects of winning a third championship in franchise history.