On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks probably weren't expected to win their matchup vs the Phoenix Suns after the news broke that they would be without superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo for the nationally televised afternoon affair. Instead, the Bucks relied on a plethora of strong performances, led by Damian Lillard and Bobby Portis, to defeat the Suns even without everything that the two-time MVP Antetokounmpo brings to the table.
One person who was impressed by what he saw from the Bucks in their best player's absence was none other than Suns guard Devin Booker, who couldn't help but loft praise in Milwaukee's direction for how freely they played on Sunday.
“You got to understand that when teams are missing somebody who usually dominates the ball a lot, those guys are going to go out there and play free and that's what they did,” said Booker, per Duane Rankin of AZCentral on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
Indeed, teams in the NBA are obviously not better without their star players, but there can be a sense of freedom and a “let it fly” mentality that manifests in their absence, which is exactly what occurred on Sunday afternoon to give Milwaukee the impressive victory, allowing them to bounce back from their most recent loss to the Sacramento Kings to end their West Coast trip in the process.
Up next for the Bucks is a couple more off days before they hit the road to take on the Boston Celtics Wednesday evening.