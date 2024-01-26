Will anyone be able to defeat Dame Time?

Next to Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard is one of the greatest long-range shooters in the NBA. The Milwaukee Bucks star is consistently among the league leaders in three-pointers made, something that has remained unchanged this season despite going through some growing pains with a new organization. Lillard, who was recently named an All-Star starter for the first time in his career on Thursday night, will have a full agenda for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game this season.

After winning the 3-Point Contest last season, Lillard is prepared to defend his title and partake in the event once again during All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, according to Turner Sports' Chris Haynes.

In last year's event, Lillard barely defeated Indiana Pacers sharpshooter Buddy Hield 26-25 in the final round of the competition. It is possible that the two could face off against one another in this year's event since the Pacers are hosting All-Star Weekend.

So far this season, Lillard has made a total of 123 three-pointers, the most out of any player on the Bucks. He currently ranks tied for 14th in the league in made threes with Desmond Bane of the Memphis Grizzlies. Curry currently leads the league in this category with 178 made threes in 39 games, 35 more than anyone else in the league.

Lillard has proven to be instrumental to the success of the Bucks this season. Milwaukee is currently 31-13, just 3.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for the best record in the league. Recently firing first-year head coach Adrian Griffin and hiring long-time coach Doc Rivers, it should be very interesting to see how Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Bucks as a whole adapt for the rest of the season.

Both Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be representing the Bucks at All-Star Weekend this season after being the only pair of teammates selected as All-Star starters.