Would Damian Lillard consider returning to the Blazers?

Could Damian Lillard return to the Portland Trail Blazers? Although Lillard is currently looking to help the Milwaukee Bucks make a run to the NBA Finals, the star guard did not rule out a reunion with his old team during a recent interview, via Aaron Fentress of oregonlive.com.

“I see there being a time where I play for the Trail Blazers,” Lillard said. “But it won’t be right now. I play for the Bucks. To accomplish what we want to accomplish, you’ve got to be all in on that. And I was traded and I’m all in to try to accomplish that here.”

Damian Lillard set to play vs. his old team

The Bucks are scheduled to play the Blazers on Wednesday night in Portland. For Lillard, it will surely be an emotional game after he spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Blazers.

Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups addressed Lillard's upcoming return.

“For me personally? It'll probably be a little weird for me, personally, even though I didn't coach Dame for 10 to 12 years, but I've known him quite a while,” Billups said, via Peter Sampson of ClutchPoints. “But, it'll be a little different having him in here, just knowing what he meant to me, as a coach, to coach somebody like him. You know, I was just thankful and grateful to be able to have him as the leader at my first job. A guy like him, he cleans up everything that the coach don't have to worry about. You know, your locker room…he'd handle stuff on the floor. So, he made it very easy for me.”

Damian Lillard may not be returning to play for the Blazers anytime soon, but it is a possibility down the road. However, Lillard is set to play against his old team on Wednesday.