It's no secret that Milwaukee Bucks superstar point guard Damian Lillard is a huge fight fan, so it's understandable to see him have strong opinions about Saturday night's huge showdown between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. In Lillard's eyes, Ngannou got robbed with a win, as Fury came away with a split-decision victory to keep his record unblemished.

“Fury just lost that fight… wow,” Damian Lillard shortly after the fight and just before the scorecards were read.

When the decision was finally revealed, Lillard was just as stunned as most other people who saw the fight.

Wtf!? — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 28, 2023

Lillard also apparently retweeted a post that basically speaks about how the result of the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight was just another reason why the sport of boxing is a “joke.”

“Francis Ngannou just got DJ Envy scammed in broad daylight! Tyson Fury did not win that fight man! BOXING IS A FUCKING JOKE!! It’s the WWE at this point! 🤣🤣🤣”

Damian Lillard, fight fans feel Francis Ngannou got robbed

Fury entered the fight as a huge favorite. Not many gave Ngannou a chance, but he proved them all wrong as soon as he dropped the lineal heavyweight champion as early as the third round. Ngannou also managed to land some telling blows, looking as though he was going to finish Fury in the latter parts of the bout. While he ultimately failed to score the giant upset, Ngannou certainly won the respect of many fight fans, including Damian Lillard, for even just being able to hang with the heavyweight champion. Remember, that was Ngannou's first professional boxing fight.