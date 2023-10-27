The Milwaukee Bucks kicked off their new NBA season with Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo together for the first time in regular-season action. Head coach Adrian Griffin also earned his first win as head coach, so there were a lot of smiles for the Bucks after the game. The Bucks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers, 118-117, at Fiserv Forum in a close game.

The Dame-Giannis duo combined for 62 points and 21 rebounds in a stellar effort for the two stars, and it brought a huge reaction from NBA analyst Jay Williams on Get Up on Friday morning:

“In one game, Giannis and Damian Lillard are more compatible and have less redundancy than the 7-year career of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum…It fits like Jokic and Murray, like Lebron and AD.”

It might be a bold claim, but this is exactly what the Bucks were hoping for when they swopped in and pulled off the blockbuster trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite plenty of Lillard-Miami Heat rumors, the Bucks won the sweepstakes, and Giannis doubled down with a huge three-year, $186 million extension of his own to commit to Milwaukee for the long term and try to win another NBA title.

As Jay Williams mentioned, the duo already looks terrific together, and if they are like Jokic and Murray or LeBron and AD, that is a scary sight for the Eastern Conference and for the rest of the NBA. It's just one game, but the Giannis-Dame pairing already looks like a tough one to stop.