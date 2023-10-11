Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo have their sights set on delivering a championship to the city of Milwaukee. This may just be the best duo in the NBA right now after the Milwaukee Bucks went “all-in” during the offseason to pursue a title.

However, we have yet to see these two stars on the court with one another, as neither Lillard nor Antetokounmpo have played in the preseason for Milwaukee. That is about to change, as the two MVP candidates are scheduled to make their debuts playing alongside one another on Sunday, October 15 when the Bucks hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews.

Dame and Giannis were held out of the team's first two preseason games this past week, as head coach Adrian Griffin has stated multiple times that the organization wants to make sure they are ready before putting them out on the court.

Whereas Lillard is looking to get his body in shape and learn the team's system before playing, Antetokounmpo has been recovering from a minor knee procedure he had done this offseason. The Bucks were never worried about either player's availability ahead of the 2023-24 season.

As for how this duo feels about playing with one another, Lillard and Antetokounmpo are excited for the new journey presented to them. Giannis, who is heavily regarded by many to be the best player in the world, is ready for his role to change, as he envisions Lillard having the ball in his hands more times than not.

“He is the point guard of this team. I trust him,” Giannis said of Lillard recently. “I've been playing with him for a few days. I know he is going to find me. This is not, in no shape or form, any competition between me and him of who's going to have the ball more. He will have the ball more.”

From Dame's perspective, he doesn't want Giannis to change one thing about his game, recently claiming that the two stars are on the same page with one another about not changing their styles of play to please the other.

A new era in Milwaukee has officially begun, as Dame Time and the Greek Freak will be making their debuts against the Lakers on Sunday.