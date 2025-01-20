Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Damian Lillard reached a career milestone in Sunday’s 123-109 win against the Philadelphia 76ers. While head coach Doc Rivers knows there’s room for improvement, Lillard scored his 22,000th career point. Damian is the 38th player in NBA history to reach this impressive feat, eighth among active players.

“You do the right thing and trust the right thing; it usually comes back in your favor, especially when I’m on the floor with Khris,” Middleton said. “I think on our team, he’s another guy who sees the game the way I see the game — the reads that he makes, his ability to see the game, see a thing before it happened as it’s developing — and I was just on the right end of it a few times in that quarter.

“But, like I said, you do the right thing, and you just trust the fact that it will come back, and those opportunities will come. And I thought in the fourth quarter, I did.”

Lillard finished with 25 points on 7-of-17 attempts, including 4-of-11 from deep and a perfect 7-for-7 free throws. He also finished with five rebounds, four assists, and one steal in the Bucks’ win.

After the win, Lillard’s teammate, Khris Middleton, who found Dame on two threes in the final frame, felt rewarded for getting the ball to the superstar guard, per The Athletic’s Eric Nehm.

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with a game-high 34 points on 13-of-17 attempts, including 8-of-14 from the free-throw line, 15 rebounds, and six assists. Middleton led the bench with 13 points and eight assists, and Brook Lopez chipped in a dozen points.

Bucks Damian Lillard’s career milestone comes after Antetokounmpo recorded another 35+ point and 10+ rebound performance. Giannis has the eighth-most in NBA history.

Doc Rivers agrees with harsh take on win over 76ers

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers gave his honest take on Sunday’s win against the 76ers. Rivers believes that the result wouldn’t have translated into a win if his team had been in the same situation earlier in the season.

Rivers says his team lacked effort, per The Athletic’s Eric Nehm.

“Yeah. Early in the year, we may have lost that, though. Tonight, we win the game, and that’s what you have to do. You gotta stack up wins when you can, and we’re doing that.”

The Bucks will face the Pelicans on Wednesday.