Milwaukee Bucks superstar Damian Lillard may be far away from his native Oakland, but he still shows love for the Las Vegas Raiders. However, a disappointing Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, a history-making win for Jim Harbaugh, made even the usually level-headed Lillard react in frustration. His response seemed to echo the game's heated emotions, which saw a Chargers player fight a Raiders player and various Chargers fans fighting Raiders fans in the stands of SoFi Stadium and even the parking lot.

In his reaction post on X, formerly Twitter, Lillard kept it short and sweet: “F**kin Raiders man.”

The Bucks star responds to Raiders vs Chargers

Perhaps what triggered Damian Lillard's strong reaction is the rivalry between the Raiders and Chargers. In Week 15 of last season, the Raiders embarrassed the Chargers 63-21, which led to LA firing coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco.

Under national champion Jim Harbaugh, the team avenged their humiliating loss, though it came with a few scuffles along the way. A failed two-point attempt for the Chargers resulted in a brawl between LA wideout Josh Palmer and Raiders cornerback Jack Jones. The fight eventually turned into a full-on melee, drawing Harbaugh to break up the two teams. Afterward, the officials ejected both Palmer and Jones.

After the fight, the NFL elected not to suspend any player for the altercation, though they might levy hefty fines. Meanwhile, fans of both teams seemed to follow the players' lead, with footage dropping of Chargers fans brawling with Raiders fans everywhere at SoFi Stadium. One fight even saw a Raiders fan knocked unconscious onto the ground.

However, it's still Week 1, and Damian Lillard could still see the Raiders bounce back from the Chargers loss against the Baltimore Ravens, who also lost their season opener to the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs.

Prospects

In the meantime, Dame Time also has the Bucks' training camp to look forward to. After an injury cut short his valiant playoff effort last season, Lillard should be eager to prove why the team made the right decision to pair him with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

On paper, the Damian Lillard trade turned the Bucks into instant title contenders, thanks to a fitting skillset between the sweet-shooting guard and the wrecking ball in the paint. Both players are a handful on defense, commanding double-teams and constant switching. They also have Khris Middleton who can relieve some of the pressure with his deadly mid-range jumper.

Their biggest problems at this point are time and health. Both Lillard and Middleton are on the wrong side of 30, while Giannis has suffered injuries for two straight postseasons. Moreover, they play under Doc Rivers, whose playoff record isn't exactly stellar.

Whatever happens this season, the Bucks can't afford to stay complacent while maximizing their shrinking title window.