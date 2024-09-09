As Jim Harbaugh returned to the pros on Sunday, he also entered NFL history after leading the Los Angeles Chargers in a 22-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. With his victory, Harbaugh is now 5-0 in season openers, giving fans some cause for optimism for a team turnaround. This Week 1 victory should also bode well for the Chargers, who look to return to the playoffs after a disappointing 5-12 finish last season.

Harbaugh's 5-0 record in season openers also ties Raymond Berry's record for the New England Patriots from 1985 to 1989, per a post from Josh Dubow of the Associated Press on X, formerly Twitter.

Week 1: Chargers vs Raiders

Prior to his NFL history-making return, Jim Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to a national title in 2023, after eight years of heading the program. Previously, Harbaugh had also coached four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, where he first started as head coach in 2011.

Running back J. K. Dobbins scored the Chargers' first touchdown of the 2024 season, ultimately rushing for 135 yards, helping the team overcome a feisty Raiders defense and rally in the second half. Besides Harbaugh's debut, Dobbins also returned from an Achilles injury last season, which he suffered in the Baltimore Ravens' season opener against the Houston Texans.

Moreover, Dobbins' big game included the second- and third-longest carries of his career. His 46-yard run up the middle from the Chargers' 47-yard-line helped put the team up 9-7 early in the third quarter by setting up Cameron Dicker's third field goal. In the fourth, Dobbins also ran 12 yards off right tackle, extending the lead to 16-7.

Franchise quarterback Justin Herbert completed 17 of 26 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. Later, he also hit Ladd McConkey for a ten-yard touchdown to seal the game.

With this victory, the team has also avenged their embarrassing 63-21 loss to the Raiders last December. This loss also resulted in the Chargers firing head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco.

Their subsequent coaching search led LA to hire Jim Harbaugh, who looks to continue his winning ways after his college coaching success.

Meanwhile, in his first game for the Raiders, QB1 Gardner Minshew completed 25 of 33 passes for 257 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Additionally, Raiders' defensive end Tyree Wilson sustained a knee injury in the first quarter and did not return to the field.

Looking forward

The Chargers look to go up 2-0 as they face the Carolina Panthers next Sunday. On the other hand, the Raiders want to enter the win column against the Ravens, coming off a Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.