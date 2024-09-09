Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season had quite a bit of action, which was certainly true for the Los Angeles Chargers season-opening victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. While fans of both teams were excited to see how the new look squads fared in their first action, there were some extracurriculars late in the game, as the two sides got into a pretty big fight in the fourth quarter.

Pushing and shoving after a failed Chargers two-point attempt resulted in a full on melee between the two sides, with Joshua Palmer and Jack Jones both getting ejected. While fines could still be levied to these two and several other players who were involved in the action, it doesn't sound like the NFL is going to hand out any suspensions for the brawl.

NFL looking to move on from Chargers, Raiders fight

Given the competitive nature of sports, particularly football, where there is so much contact on every play, fights are going to happen. It's rare, though, to see two teams just go at each other, and it's a good thing this got resolved before it became an even bigger incident. Given that the situation didn't completely blow up, the NFL is willing to hand out some fines for the main folks involved, and move on with their day.

That will certainly be an easier pill for the Chargers to swallow considering how they came away with the win, as the Raiders endured a tough day at the office, before melting down and engaging in a fight that will see them get penalized. Both teams will quickly turn the page to their upcoming Week 2 contests, and given the fireworks that took place between them in this contest, it's safe to say their Week 18 rematch may be worth tuning into, even if there aren't any playoff implications involved.