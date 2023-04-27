ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

The dust has barely settled from the stunning Miami Heat upset of the Milwaukee Bucks. Damian Lillard is already campaigning to see Giannis Antetokounmpo switch allegiances.

The Portland Trail Blazers point guard retweeted a rather suggestive image gone viral on Twitter. It featured Giannis next to him rocking Blazers colors. It didn’t take long before he undid the social media move, but not before Twitter lurkers were made witness while it was up.

Damian Lillard’s latest retweet 👀 How many games would Dame and Giannis win together? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/V15mLJ1YpD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 27, 2023

Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo would make one of the most lethal combinations in the league today. Even Bucks fans would have to admit that their skillsets match up perfectly. Neither player has played with alongside a star of each other’s magnitude before, a pairing that would be a nightmare for any opposing team to gameplan against.

Of course, it’s simply a pipe dream for Damian Lillard and Blazers fans everywhere. Until Giannis asks out of Milwaukee – something he’s historically been reluctant to do – it’s nothing but a crazy NBA 2K-style fantasy.

In the unlikely event that Antetokounmpo does consider a trade, the Blazers may not have the assets necessary to outbid basically all 28 other teams in the league who would be vying for his services. Unless of course Portland, who holds top-five odds in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft, lands one of the two generational talents atop the prospect list in Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. A package involving one of those two, plus picks and young talent like Shaedon Sharpe or Anfernee Simons might be worth considering.

Still even if the draft odds line up accordingly, Blazers fans hoping that Giannis Antetokounmpo wants out shouldn’t hold their breath.