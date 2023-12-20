Will he reach 28,000?

Adrian Griffin's Milwaukee Bucks have been having a historic month. Giannis Antetokounmpo just overtook Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the franchise rebound leader. Now, Damian Lillard reached an insane personal milestone by reaching 20,000 points. He now became one of 51 players in NBA history to have accomplished the feat. Obviously, he had to show some gratitude after they had defeated the San Antonio Spurs, via Gabe Stoltz of Brew Hoop.

“I know it's a big deal. It's a great accomplishment. It's a rare space to be in. In the history of the league, to have only 51 players accomplish something like that, I think that speaks for itself,” Damian Lillard said after dropping 40 points on the Spurs en route to a Bucks win.

He would then further stress how much determination he had to have to endure a lot of doubt in his career. A lot of his strengths apparently come from the amount of faith that he has in himself. His unwavering spirit has helped him through tough times and loads of criticism.

Although, he never forgets his Bucks teammates and the organization. “Being on a good team and not having to kill myself every night I think gives me a good chance to get up there,” he said about Giannis Antetokounmpo as well as the rest of the Adrian Griffin-led squad.

The goal for the Bucks star is to get as much as 28,000 before the curtains on his career close. It is never impossible but it will take him a lot more years and many efficient scoring nights to get there.