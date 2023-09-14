No retired NBA player turned podcaster trolls better than Evan Turner. The former Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers guard issued a thinly veiled jab toward Giannis Antetokounmpo on social media Wednesday, responding to the Milwaukee Bucks superstar's contention that he refuses to train with competing players during the offseason because he's too competitive.

“Ain't nobody coming to Milwaukee to work out wit you and your brother,” Turner tweeted Wednesday morning.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

NBA fans quickly caught onto Turner's jest, calling him out for seemingly subtweeting Antetokounmpo, who's older brother, Thanasis, has been a deep bench player for the Bucks since 2019-20. The two-time MVP made the comments that caught Turner's attention on the most recent episode of the 48 Minutes podcast.

“I don't know how to be phony. I don't know how to be fake,” he said. “That's why I kind of keep my distance, because I know that if I work out with people, it takes active players, it takes off my edge when I play against them.”

Turner denied he was referencing Antetokounmpo a few hours after his initial tweet, claiming he “know[s] a lot of people in Milwaukee who I think nobody will go train with.” He later rankled feathers of Milwaukee and Antetokounmpo fans even further, tweeting “I hoop like Giannis for real.”

The cherry on top of Turner's playful rousing? When the former Boston Celtics guard brought Jayson Tatum into the mix.

“Just got off the phone with my man @jaytatum0 and he said he would pull up to Columbus to workout with me and my brother 🙌🏽 @CariT773 get ready, we bout to do an hour worth of pull ups!”

Don't bother going back at Turner, Bucks nation. He knows exactly what he's doing, and is all too comfortable reveling in the outrage he helped manufacture.