The Milwaukee Bucks have been without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the past few games due to an illness, but he almost had a chance to play in their last matchup against the Chicago Bulls. Head coach Doc Rivers said that Antetokounmpo was able to make the trip to Chicago, but since he wasn't feeling good enough to play, they sent him back home.

Rivers then made a joke about sending Antetokounmpo back to Milwaukee.

“He just had to pay extra tolls,” Rivers said via The Athletic's Eric Nehm.

The Bucks ended up losing the game to the Bulls and went 2-1 in this three-game stretch without Antetokounmpo. Damian Lillard was also out for the past few games with an illness and a calf injury, but he returned against the Bulls. Hopefully, the Bucks can get Antetokounmpo back soon so they can continue to rise up the Eastern Conference standings.

Doc Rivers explains recent loss against Bulls

The Bucks weren't able to defeat the Bulls in their recent game, losing 116-111. One of the main reasons for the loss is Josh Giddey, who finished the game with 23 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists, making it his second triple-double of the season.

After the game, Doc Rivers shared some high praise about what Giddey was able to do to their team.

“I thought their most valuable player all game was Josh Giddey,” Rivers said. “Even before he made 3s. He didn't even have to make a 3. He just pushed the ball up the floor, got into the paint, and just created havoc. He dominated and controlled the entire game.”

The Bulls have shown fight this season, and though many thought they might be in a rebuilding phase, they've been winning games and staying competitive. They showed against the Bucks that they can creep up on any team, and they should be someone you take lightly.