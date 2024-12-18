The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder to become NBA Cup champions, and they were led by the dominant play of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished the game with 26 points, 19 rebounds, 10 assists, three blocks, and two steals. After the game, ESPN was clowned by fans after they posted a caption of Antetokounmpo saying, “Job is done.”

Many people were upset because they watched a video of Antetokounpo talking after the win, and he repeatedly said, “Job's not done.”

“This is still up?? Embarrassing! I wish the job was finished for ESPN of ever talking about the Bucks again because it just gets worse and worse every time somehow,” one user said on X, formerly Twitter.

Some people didn't realize that Antetokounmpo said, “Job is done” while walking to the locker room.

At this point, the fans have to take some accountability, and hopefully, they can see the video where he says the quote. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks probably don't care what's happening on the internet because they're celebrating.

Bucks defeat Thunder to win NBA Cup

The Bucks had to go through some tough teams to get to the Cup, which included the Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks, but they were able to get the job done. The Thunder have been one of the hottest teams in the league, but the Bucks dominated them in the second half and were able to cruise to a victory.

“It’s great, it’s great for our team,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said after the game. “We’re getting better. … We know we’re leaving Vegas as a better team. I’m so proud of this group. Man, I’m so proud of this group.”

“We struggled coming out of the gates,” head coach Doc Rivers said. “No one here doubted what we can be and who we can be and we just hung in there. We stuck together and this is the byproduct of a team sticking together. But we still have work to do.”

The job is not done for the Bucks, and it's evident that they have bigger plans for the season. The main objective is to win the NBA championship, and this could be good motivation for them throughout the season. This win shows that they have the right pieces, they just have to come together, stay healthy, and play their game. Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard showed that they're a dangerous duo, and when they can play well off of each other, it's going to be hard to beat them.