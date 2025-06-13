It's not a secret that there are a handful of NBA players who are not happy when ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania mentions their name in rumors. Shams is the top insider for the sport now that Adrian Wojnarowski is a general manager for the men's basketball team at St. Bonaventure University.

On Wednesday, Milwaukee Bucks' star Giannis Antetokounmpo released on X a not-so-random post, “Does anyone else miss Woj?!” One of the top comments was Adam Schefter responding, saying, “miss and love him.” Woj was very good at his job and created the term “Woj bomb” on social media for all his massive news breaks involving major NBA trades and free agent signings. Now that Woj moved on from the job, Shams took over for him at ESPN. Shams has certainly gotten more heat in one year than Woj ever had at ESPN. However, Shams is sticking to his guns and says he fully backs his reporting. The 31-year-old is very good at his job, just as Woj was. Just because players don't like their name being mentioned does not mean that his reporting is wrong.

On Friday at Gaimbridge Fieldhouse, the Pat McAfee Show hosted their daily show. Shams came on and discussed the drama involving the Giannis Antetokounmpo tweet, as it was clearly taking a shot at Shams.

“I really believe me and Giannis are all good. I did see that and I would like to say I think we all in the industry really miss [Woj]. … He made me better… I very much trust my reporting.” Shams on the Bucks star's tweet. (via @PatMcAfeeShow)pic.twitter.com/wcc9Zgseks — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Shams went on to back his Giannis reporting by saying that there had been “a lot of conversation about his Bucks future in Chicago” during the NBA Draft Combine. Giannis has time and time again said they he loves Milwaukee and wants to return. The NBA would look very different with him playing in a different uniform.

The Antetokounmpo news will be one to keep up on during the offseason as his future in Milwaukee is certainly in question.