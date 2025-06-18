The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade talks have quieted down in recent weeks, and it's now appearing increasingly likely that the superstar will spend at least another season with the Milwaukee Bucks despite their recent struggles. The Bucks are facing the prospect of a 2025-26 season without Damian Lillard in the lineup due to a torn Achilles, putting the pressure on the front office to figure out how to morph this team into a contender.

Recently, NBA insider Kevin Pelton of ESPN proposed an interesting trade, suggesting that the Bucks trade Lillard and Pat Connaughton to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Bradley Beal, Royce O'Neal, and the 29th overall pick in this year's draft.

Pelton noted that Beal “could fit better in Milwaukee than he has with the Suns” due to having more opportunities to handle the ball.

For the Suns, the deal would give them a chance to move off of the NBA's undisputed worst contract in Beal while also giving them a point guard once Lillard returns.

“…if he is able to return at something close to his All-Star form at age 35, Lillard would be a better fit alongside Devin Booker in the Phoenix backcourt,” noted Pelton.

A big summer for the Bucks

The good news for the Bucks is that the 2025-26 Eastern Conference would theoretically appear to be as wide open as it's been in years.

The Boston Celtics are likely to be without Jayson Tatum for most or all of next season due to a torn Achilles, the Indiana Pacers are a strong but flawed team, and the Cleveland Cavaliers didn't exactly prove to be a juggernaut in this year's playoffs.

Trading to get Beal might be the ultimate sign of the franchise's commitment to Antetokounmpo, as teams aren't exactly chomping at the bit to take on one of the worst contracts in league history.

As Pelton noted, Beal would have to approve the deal due to his no-trade clause, but if it did go through, it could give the Bucks one last chance to compete with Antetokounmpo leading the way.