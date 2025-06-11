Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the Milwaukee Bucks remains uncertain heading into the summer, despite public optimism surrounding his recent comments. ESPN’s Shams Charania addressed the situation on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday, emphasizing that there is a key “difference” between Antetokounmpo being open-minded about his future and actively seeking a trade.

Charania made it clear that the 30-year-old star’s decision is not expected to be tied to the NBA Draft or free agency.

“His status will not be tied to the NBA Draft, it won’t be tied to free agency,” Charania said. “It’s much more likely that his future plays out into July and into August in terms of him seeing the landscape of not only the Bucks – seeing the landscape of the league, seeing what other teams do.”

Charania added that Antetokounmpo has not made any demands or declarations regarding a trade but is still evaluating his next steps.

“When you’re a star of that caliber, the league moves how you want it to move,” Charania said. “The league will move when you’re ready to ask for a trade or if you’re ready to say that I’m staying, I want to be back.”

He acknowledged the skepticism around the league due to Antetokounmpo’s long-standing loyalty to Milwaukee, where he has spent all 12 of his NBA seasons since being drafted with the No. 15 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.

“Of course around the league there’s a level of skepticism because Giannis Antetokounmpo has been loyal, he’s been there 12 years… his brand is all about loyalty right now so there’s a level of skepticism. Does he really go through with it? There’s a difference between being open minded and, from what I’m told, actively exploring other options.”

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to an NBA championship in 2021, delivering the franchise’s first title in 50 years. He averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game during the 2024–25 season, his third straight year averaging over 30 points. He shot 60.1% from the field while appearing in 67 games. The two-time MVP has three years left on his current contract, including a $54.1 million salary for the 2025–26 season and a player option worth $62.7 million for 2027–28.

Charania’s comments align with a report published the same day by Jake Fischer of The Stein Line. Fischer noted that following Milwaukee’s first-round playoff exit — which was impacted by Damian Lillard’s Achilles tear — rival teams hoped Antetokounmpo might consider a trade. However, that speculation has cooled.

Fischer reported that the Bucks have not entertained trade inquiries and continue to operate as if Antetokounmpo will remain. The franchise is not expected to consider any deal unless Antetokounmpo explicitly requests one.

At a recent public appearance in Brazil, Antetokounmpo said of the NBA Finals: “The Finals are different; I hope to be back with the Bucks.”

Still, Fischer noted, “It’s only June 11,” underscoring that the star forward controls the timeline. As of now, no formal trade request has been made.