Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers weighed in on the persistent trade speculation surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo during a recent appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, dismissing the rumors as “ridiculous” and reiterating the star forward’s commitment to the franchise.

“I don't know how many more times Giannis has to say he wants to be a Buck and he wants to win a title with the Bucks,” Rivers said. “And it's so cool to me… because it's not the way it's done anymore.”

Rivers drew a comparison to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, emphasizing that some players, like Curry, are synonymous with a single franchise. He expressed hope that Antetokounmpo follows a similar path in Milwaukee.

“I don't think Steph Curry would ever leave Golden State, ever, and I'm hoping obviously Giannis is the same way. That's the way he's been so far and it's been great,” Rivers said.

The Bucks’ first-round exit in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, falling to the Indiana Pacers — now Eastern Conference champions — has intensified speculation about Antetokounmpo’s future. The 30-year-old forward averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists this past season and remains under contract through 2027, with a player option in the final year.

Doc Rivers recalls past trade rumors as he pushes back on Giannis Antetokoumpo-Bucks speculation

Though Rivers reaffirmed Antetokounmpo’s loyalty, he acknowledged the challenges that come with ongoing media chatter.

“It’s so ridiculous and you hear all this stuff,” Rivers said. “But you don't like it when you hear it because you know it's not true… your players hear it and everybody else hears it.”

Rivers shared a past experience from his coaching tenure with the Boston Celtics to illustrate how trade rumors — no matter how unfounded — can still impact locker rooms. He recalled hearing a report while working out that the Celtics were trading Rajon Rondo, despite no such internal discussions ever taking place.

“I was like, ‘What?' And it was absurd, like we had never had any conversations, but Rondo heard it,” Rivers said. “And so that's the only thing I don't like about all this now.”

Antetokounmpo, drafted 15th overall by Milwaukee in 2013, has spent all 12 of his NBA seasons with the Bucks. He led the franchise to its first championship in 50 years in 2021 and has consistently voiced his desire to contend for another title in Milwaukee. At a recent appearance in Brazil, he addressed the ongoing NBA Finals, saying, “The Finals are different; I hope to be back with the Bucks.”

Despite the external noise, the Bucks have not entertained trade inquiries, according to recent reports. The organization remains committed to building around Antetokounmpo unless he personally pushes for a move.

As of mid-June, Giannis Antetokounmpo has made no formal trade request, and Milwaukee is expected to enter the offseason with him as the centerpiece of their roster.