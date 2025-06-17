In late April, Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard tore his Achilles and had to sit out for the playoffs.

While Lillard recently posted an encouraging video on social media of his recovery, Bucks coach Doc Rivers is being extremely cautious.

During an appearance on the Bill Simmons Podcast, Rivers said outright he is not involved in Lillard's recovery. Instead, he is taking a wait-and-see approach, while saying that Lillard could return later rather than sooner.

“I'm staying out of it but I do think he'll come back by the end of the next season you know because he had it early enough in the playoffs,” Rivers said.

Later on, Rivers said that Lillard was battling a blood clot before tearing his Achilles. Thus, putting his career in jeopardy.

“But I got to say this about Dame, Dame had two injuries you know I jokingly told Dame I cried twice for you damn it in one year. You know and because when he had the blood clot Bill there was a moment when I got the news, because I'm old and I know what blood clots usually mean, you know so when I first heard the news I literally, my eyes watered because I'm thinking this guy's about to get robbed of the rest of his career. And then within the next day we find okay no not career threatening he may even come back.”

Will the Bucks see Damian Lillard play again?

Lillard is 34 years old now and has played 12 seasons in the NBA. Two of those years were spent with the Bucks.

He joined the team for the 2023-2024 season. Lillard finished averaging 24.3 points and 7 assists per game.

This past year, Lillard averaged 24.9 points and 7.1 assists per game. The Bucks were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the first round in five games.

Lillard's age combined with this recent injury could lead towards the end of his career. Even if he recovers, he could be heading towards the finish line.

As for the Bucks, there is a chance that Giannis Antetokounmpo could be traded. If that happens, Lillard would be left with the daunting task of carrying a rebuilding team.

All in all, Lillard's future is as uncertain as it can be.