It has been a brutal start to the season for the Milwaukee Bucks. Khris Middleton might be missing as he continues to rehab from multiple offseason surgeries on his ankle, but the manner with which the Bucks have lost four of their first five games of the new campaign has been demoralizing. On Thursday night, the Bucks didn't even put up much of a fight as they suffered a humiliating 122-99 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The theme of the season thus far for the Bucks has been their lethargic effort on the defensive end; they allowed Ja Morant to get whatever he wanted, and it's unclear at this point what defensive fixes they can make to right the ship. And given where they are relative to expectations, fans couldn't help but make fun of a Milwaukee side that has vastly underperformed with their 1-4 start to the season.

Doc Rivers and Damian Lillard get the lion's share of the blame for Bucks' loss to the Grizzlies

One of the main Bucks to get flamed on social media was head coach Doc Rivers, who is doing himself no favors with the way the team is underperforming under his watch.

“Doc Rivers should be jobless bro. How tf the Bucks going out this way healthy and all,” X user @Oriiberuu wrote.

“Bucks are 1-4 LMAO that what happens when you hire s**t coaches,” @feebeegb added.

“Stupidity = doing the same thing over & over again and expecting different results. Doc has to change his plays and rotations. Or maybe the Bucks have to change their coach?” @TrollHater11 furthered.

Damian Lillard also did not escape criticism from fans; he put up a paltry four points on 2-12 shooting as he was being hounded by Scotty Pippen Jr.. Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 37 points on 17-22 shooting from the field. That about sums up their Bucks partnership thus far.

“It’s just insane how overrated dame got, playing for an awful team in Portland – to think the bucks traded jrue (who is objectively better than dame) AND 4 picks might be an all time terrible trade,” @urpalnick posted.

“The bucks were 30-13 and decided their coach wasn’t good enough. Their resolution was Doc Rivers. They crashed and burned in the playoffs and he hires Darvin Ham. They are now 1-4 and Dame and Giannis seem to not be gelling. They should’ve just stuck with Griffin,” @smokeylaroyjr expressed.

The return of Khris Middleton should help matters for the Bucks, but there are little-to-no positive signs foretelling a turnaround for Milwaukee in the immediate future.