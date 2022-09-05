Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo dealing with knee soreness at EuroBasket, but there’s a catch

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is dealing with knee soreness at EuroBasket, as reported by Harris Stavrou of Sport24. However, Antetokounmpo’s knee soreness does come with a catch. Here are the details, per Stavrou.

Per Dimitris Itoudis, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be available for tomorrow's game against Ukraine. "He had a discomfort on his knee, but nothing serious" he said. Itoudis also said Kostas Antetokounmpo is closing in on his return to the court for the Greek NT. — Harris Stavrou (@harris_stavrou) September 5, 2022

Stavrou reports that Giannis Antetokounmpo “had discomfort in his knee, but nothing serious.” The Bucks superstar is expected to play for Greece in their EuroBasket contest against Ukraine on Tuesday.

It’s concerning that Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA MVP, is already managing an injury with the season a little over a month away. Yet, it’s still reassuring that the condition doesn’t appear to be a serious one.

Serious or not, Bucks fans are likely hoping that Giannis Antetokounmpo takes a seat for Tuesday’s contest, seeing as Greece soundly defeated Great Britain 93-77 without the services of the Greek Freak.

It’s unclear if his knee issue is something that Antetokounmpo has been playing through, but if he has, no one would have known it. The Bucks star has looked like his usual, dominant self on the EuroBasket stage, posting at least 25 points, 11 rebounds and a bevy of statistics on the defensive end in Greece’s first two contests.

Of course, Greece could be taking a page out of the Bucks- and other NBA teams’ playbooks- simply “load managing” Antetokounmpo, who played at least 29 minutes in each of the first two EuroBasket games.

Either way, it’s certainly a positive to see Giannis Antetokounmpo looking to be in midseason form in September. That is music to the ears of Bucks fans, as the team looks to get back to title contention in the upcoming NBA season.