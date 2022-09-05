Dirk Nowitzki fires back at Gilbert Arenas’ comments on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas previously criticized Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. His comments received backlash from all over the sports world. Former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki is the latest person to react to Arenas’ Antetokounmpo comments.

“He (Giannis Antetokounmpo) is one of the best players in the world and has shown it as a champion and an MVP. He is the first one to tell you you can always improve, but if you look at what he is done already at such a young age, he is one of the best,” Nowitzki said.

Gilbert Arenas originally said that Antetokounmpo “doesn’t understand basketball yet.” Arenas later doubled down on his take and threw more criticism towards Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“Has he added any new skill to his game? Has his 3% gotten better (nope) has his mid range gotten better (nope) has his free-throws % gotten better (nope) has his back to the basketball play gotten better (nope),” Arenas wrote on his Instagram. “He’s gotten stronger, his ability to take bumps and finish has gotten better which helps his over all shooting %. [But] the same flaws he walked into the game with he still has now, which is why I said he needs to learn the game more to understand how to improve his overall game.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely regard as one of the NBA’s best players. His massive size and impressive skillset tends to leave viewers and opponents in awe. Arenas is an extremely rare critic of Antetokounmpo’s game. Giannis will aim to prove him wrong this season with another MVP caliber campaign.