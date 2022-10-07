There’s probably no more imposing presence in the NBA these days than a 6’11 Giannis Antetokounmpo running at you full speed. The two-time MVP has evolved from a lanky forward to a muscular, athletic beast who imposes his will upon even the biggest of centers in the league. And it’s worked for the Bucks, who’ve won the most games in the league with 257 in the past five years.

However, it appears as if we’ve found the kryptonite to Antetokounmpo’s superman. No, it’s not the Toronto Raptors’ famous wall that led to their 2-0 comeback during the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals.

It’s a falcon.

Yes, you read that right.

During the Bucks’ trip to Abu Dhabi for a postseason tilt against the Atlanta Hawks, Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked to hold a falcon for a full-blown immersive experience in a foreign land. Despite its talons being cushioned against by what appears to be a soft cloth, the Greek Freak looked spooked by the falcon, especially after he tried to pet its torso.

Per Bucks Nation Instagram:

Giannis Antetokounmpo might be the king of unintentional hilarity in the NBA. (For comparison, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is the king of cheese.) It’s the ease in which he delivers the punchline of his gags that just puts him over the top of other funny NBA players.

Nonetheless, it’s also additionally funny that the Bucks were set to face an NBA team with a bird name as well. But Giannis has never shown any problems with dispatching Hawks before, especially with his teammates picking up his slack. The Bucks famously won the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals against Atlanta despite missing the last two games of the series with a bum knee.

(Just don’t tell Giannis about the NFL team residing in the same city as the Hawks.)

At the end of the day, if there’s anyone who could conquer such a frightening encounter, it’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, who’s worked his way into becoming one of the best players in the NBA despite his humble beginnings as a player in the Greek third division. Who knows, maybe one day we will see the Greek Freak becoming one of the best birdcatchers out there.