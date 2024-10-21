As the start of the new 2024-25 NBA season draws near, much of the same remains for the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are entering their second season together after a very up-and-down first year together, and Doc Rivers is looking to silence all of this team's doubters. On paper, the Bucks certainly look like a championship contender, much like they have over the last few seasons. However, this organization has lost in the first round of the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, and Khris Middleton's health has been the focal storyline surrounding the franchise.

It is not a coincidence that the Bucks haven't found postseason success and Middleton has been injured.

When the Bucks won their recent championship in 2021, a lot played into their success. Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez anchored one of the better defenses in the league, and Giannis had one of his most efficient offensive seasons. At the same time, Middleton looked to be in the prime of his career as one of the most underrated two-way weapons in the league. After winning the 2021 NBA Finals, Midleton's success on either side of the ball was certainly in discussion for the most important attribute to Milwaukee.

The last few seasons have been a struggle for Middleton. When he plays, the veteran wing is still a productive weapon and mid-range player on offense. That is the problem, though, as Middleton has only played in a total of 154 games since the Bucks' championship run, roughly 62 percent of the organization's total regular-season games.

Injuries always define every NBA season, and there is no way to avoid them. In Middleton's case, his injury concerns continue to cast a shadow of doubt on the Bucks' overall chances of finding success, especially now that he is set to miss the start of the 2024-25 season.

Khris Middleton to miss Bucks' season opener

The 2024-25 season has already started off rocky for the Bucks, and they have not even played a game yet. After playing in 55 games a season ago, Middleton underwent arthroscopic surgeries on both of his ankles this offseason, which has led to a longer recovery period than Milwaukee anticipated. While there was a notion that Middleton would be ready for the start of the season, that is no longer the case.

With the Bucks scheduled to play their first game on Wednesday against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, they will be without Middleton, who did not play or practice at all during the preseason. Middleton will miss the start of the 2024-25 season, and very little has been said about his injury to this point.

Is the Bucks' All-Star on the road to recovery, or is he set to miss multiple weeks to begin the new season?

Right now, there is no answer to this question, as the team has been very quiet when it comes to discussing Middleton. Even Rivers hasn't said much about his star wing other than that he has been working hard behind the scenes and has yet to participate in any five-on-five scrimmages.

Without Middleton to start the new season, the Bucks are going to have to rely on their bench to carry the load next to Antetokounmpo and Lillard. Pat Connaughton will once again hold a key role, and it is safe to assume that Gary Trent Jr. and Taurean Prince will hold key roles in Milwaukee this season.

Regardless of who steps up, the big storyline surrounding the Bucks is still Middleton and the fact that he isn't healthy. This is the key to this franchise regaining their championship form, yet Middleton's consistent problems seem like an endless cycle of torment for the Bucks as a whole.

Same injuries, same Bucks?

Injuries can't be controlled. In Middleton's case, many of his ailments have been caused by freak incidents of players falling into him or simply stepping funny on the court. At this point, many have been quick to call Middleton injury-prone, but the three-time All-Star isn't wanting this label to follow him around during the 2024-25 season.

“I try not to read and look at that stuff, but yeah, the injury-prone stuff is frustrating because I feel like for the most part, it’s just — I don’t want to say freak accidents — but just accidents, man. And I think when you say injury-prone, that goes to how you take care of your body,” Middleton told Eric Nehm of The Athletic earlier in October. “And I take a lot of pride in taking care of my body since day one that I’ve been here.

“So, no, I don’t think I’m injury-prone at all. I’ve just had unfortunate incidents that have happened on the basketball court, which is a wrong place, bad time type of thing.”

Although he doesn't want to be called injury-prone, it is hard to say that Middleton isn't.

He has only appeared in 88 games over the last two seasons, and the lingering injuries that persist with Middleton have directly led to this team's mishaps come time for the playoffs. While Middleton is not the sole reason the Bucks have lost in the first round of the playoffs each of the last two seasons, his availability limits what this team can achieve during the regular season. As a result, they have entered the postseason not playing their best basketball, which leads to the Bucks earning unfavorable matchups.

The lack of consistency that exists with Middleton playing has directly impacted the Bucks' championship efforts. Until he is able to prove a clean bill of health, Milwaukee's chances of winning another title will be questionable. Also, the more time Middleton misses, the more his future with the Bucks becomes a key talking point.

Khris Middleton's future in Milwaukee

What the future holds for Middleton and the Bucks is very uncertain at the moment. On one hand, he has been an essential part of their success. Without Middleton, the Bucks wouldn't have won the title in 2021, despite Giannis' heroics.

On the other hand, Middleton has not played all that much in recent years and is set to make $31.67 million during the 2024-25 season. He owns a $34 million player option for the 2025-26 season.

Financial problems are beginning to catch up to Milwaukee, especially after adding Damian Lillard and his monster contract to their payroll last summer. Lillard and Antetokounmpo combine to make roughly $97 million this year, which is one of the many reasons why the Bucks find themselves with one of the largest payrolls in the league.

Since they are above the second apron, this team can't aggregate contracts in trade talks, and they are unable to entertain the idea of adding players in the buyout market. Milwaukee is also unable to utilize their traded player exceptions and their mid-level exception in free agency.

Middleton and his contract are not the problem, but his availability is certainly a concern right now. Another season in which Middleton misses a chunk of time will directly result in the Bucks' front office reconsidering his future. The veteran potentially opting out and becoming a free agent would surely simplify this line of thinking.

Without Middleton on the court, the Bucks have an incomplete roster that can't really improve, seeing as they are locked in financially to what they have. With very little draft capital and no ability to make any worthwhile trades, the Bucks' only hope is getting Middleton healthy and back on the court.

Until this happens, Milwaukee will remain the biggest mystery in the NBA pertaining to the race to the 2025 NBA Finals.