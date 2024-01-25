The NBA analyst wants Giannis to learn something from his old Boston teammate.

The Milwaukee Bucks have hired Doc Rivers to replace former head coach Adrian Griffin, and there is likely to be an adjustment period for team, especially stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

That's why NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins wants the Bucks big man to pick up the phone and call Kevin Garnett:

.@KendrickPerkins says the success of the Milwaukee Bucks falls just as much on Giannis Antetokounmpo as it does on Doc Rivers 🤝 pic.twitter.com/1aPnROkvLi — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 24, 2024

Perkins makes a good point that Garnett would have advice on how to play for Rivers. After leaving Minnesota the legendary power forward sacrificed personal numbers in order to win a championship under Doc, which he did in 2008.

While the Bucks and the 2008 Celtics are built differently and play in different NBA eras, it makes sense that Giannis might want to get an idea of what it's like to be a star big under his coaching.

The Bucks are expecting to contend for an NBA championship this season and, while they've been good, certain things are lacking.

The Bucks have been great on offense, ranking second in the league in scoring and offensive rating this season. However, the Bucks have been one of the worst teams on the defensive side of the court, ranking 21st in defensive rating and 25th in points allowed per game. Antetokounmpo and Lopez are two Defensive Player of the Year-caliber players, but the issues that Jrue Holiday always covered up have been glaring with Lillard's arrival.

Milwaukee will need to address the defense if the Bucks hope to hang with the Boston Celtics in an Eastern Conference Finals.

Recently, Bill Simmons suggested that Giannis could possibly deserve the moniker ‘coach killer' due to the repeated changes from Jason Kidd to Mike Budenholzer, to Griffin, and now to Rivers. But while that could have nothing to do with Giannis, surely Rivers will command respect from the Bucks superstar as well as the entire team.