The Milwaukee Bucks have finally found their best basketball this season, and Giannis Antetokounmpo is a big part of it. Antetokounmpo is making a push for another MVP award by playing some of his best ball on both ends, putting up double-doubles on a seemingly nightly basis.

That was no different on Wednesday night when the Bucks took on the San Antonio Spurs in a blockbuster matchup between Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama. Antetokounmpo helped the Bucks pull away in the second half with another double-double: 25 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists in a 121-105 Bucks win.

Antetokounmpo's double-double was the 432nd of his career, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most such games in Bucks history.

Antetokounmpo's heroics led the Bucks to their second consecutive win after struggling since their NBA Cup Championship back in December. The Bucks started the new year with stunning losses to the Brooklyn Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers, but that seems to be a blip in the radar now.

After a nightmare start to their season, the Bucks have dug all the way out of their hole and climbed back into the playoff picture in a pretty weak Eastern Conference. As it stands, the Bucks are above the play-in threshold, and with the momentum that they have been building since the start of the NBA Cup they should be able to hold that spot. Doc Rivers and company are still one of the most talented teams in the NBA, so they will be a tough out in the playoffs if they can keep playing their best basketball.

Antetokounmpo is having another historic season in Milwaukee. Entering Wednesday's game, he was averaging 31.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while shooting better than 60% from the field. He is on track for another First Team All-NBA selection and a potential run at an MVP if he keeps that up.

Damian Lillard is starting to play well alongside Antetokounmpo as well, and the Bucks have gotten Khris Middleton back in the lineup as well. With all three of them together, this is still a team that can still score with just about anybody, and Antetokounmpo raises the floor enough on defense for the Bucks to be a tough out. If he keeps playing at this level, nobody will want to see them in the postseason.