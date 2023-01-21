Giannis Antetokounmpo has been out of action for the Milwaukee Bucks for their last four games. Similarly, Khris Middleton has been sidelined since early December. The Bucks have now provided the injury status of their stars ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and it isn’t exactly good news for Milwaukee supporters.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton injury status vs. Cavs

Giannis has been tagged as questionable to play on Saturday, which has pretty much been the case over the past few games. The former back-to-back MVP is still dealing with soreness in his left knee, but the fact that he’s been resting for nearly 10 days now could bode well for his chances to return. Even if Antetokounmpo ends up missing Saturday’s matchup, it’s likely that he will be able to come back sooner rather than later.

This isn’t the case for Khris Middleton, though, who has been having a forgettable injury-riddled campaign thus far. We’ve already gone past the mid-way point of the season and the former All-Star has only played in seven games so far. Middleton was recently sent to the Bucks’ NBA G League affiliate to get some practice runs in, but it doesn’t really sound like he’s going to be back in the lineup in the immediate future.

As for the Cavs, it is worth noting that they are also in action on Friday against the Golden State Warriors. Donovan Mitchell and Ricky Rubio won’t be available for the Dubs matchup, thereby also putting their status for Saturday at risk.