The Milwaukee Bucks will be short-handed for Friday’s matchup with the LA Clippers. The question now is if the two-time MVP will be taking the floor against Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and company at Crypto.com Arena.

Khris Middleton has already been ruled out for Friday’s game due to injury management of his right knee. His status comes as no surprise considering Middleton played in the Bucks’ win over the the Los Angeles Lakers, playing without LeBron James, on Thursday night and has been dealing with persistent soreness in his knee for weeks.

Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, is listed as probable against the Clippers with his own right knee soreness. He was dominant in the Bucks’ win over the Lakers on Thursday, their ninth straight, dropped 38 points, 10 rebounds and six assists on 14-of-23 shooting while helping keep Anthony Davis in check on the other end. Barring a setback during shootaround, expect Antetokounmpo to suit up versus LA.

He put together one of the finest individual performances of a season full of them the last time these two teams met, exploding for 54 points and 19 rebounds in Milwaukee’s comeback win on February 2nd. Middleton scored 16 points in that game in limited minutes, coming off the bench just as he has since returning to the lineup on January 23rd after recovering from multiple nagging injuries—including swelling in his right knee.

Like Middleton, Bobby Portis is also out out for the Bucks on Friday, still recovering from an MCL sprain in his right knee.

Milwaukee and LA tipoff at 7:30 p.m. (PT).