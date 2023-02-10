An action-packed night throughout the NBA continues as the scalding-hot Milwaukee Bucks take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Let’s take a look at our NBA odds series where our Bucks-Clippers prediction and pick will be revealed.

Owning a nine-game winning streak that has seen themselves skyrocket up the Eastern Conference standings, the Bucks are playing as good as any team in the entire league. Fresh off yet another victory over the shorthanded LA Lakers by a score of 115-106, Milwaukee will continue on their Los Angeles road trip by putting the longest winning streak in the NBA on the line.

Finally getting healthier as each game passes, the Clippers own a 31-27 record and currently occupying the fifth seed out west. In addition, LA sits two games behind the Kings for first place in the Pacific Division standings and will look to rebound in a big way after falling short to the Mavericks in the six-point loss. Can the Clippers get the best of the Bucks and end their winning ways at home?

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

Throughout the course of the Bucks’ nine-game winning streak, Milwaukee has played suffocating defense and has been backed by possibly the greatest player on the face of the Earth in Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks have every right to believe that they can win their second-world championship in three years.

At first glance, the best chance for the Bucks to extend their winning streak to double digits with a spread-covering victory will be because of their recent clean bill of health. With Milwaukee’s big three in Giannis, Jrue Holiday, and Kris Middleton now free of any lingering ailments physically, the Bucks have been seemingly allergic to losing basketball games. Coincidence? I think not.

Above all else, be on the lookout for the Bucks to attack the Clippers with a lethal dosage of a top-ten defense that rarely allows the opposition to do what they want to do on the hardwood. Through 55 games, the Bucks surrender only 111.7 PPG and are also the league’s top-rebounding team. Without a doubt, the Buck’s ability to gain second-chance opportunities on the offensive glass could be the major difference in this one, as the Clippers might not have the proper intel down low to compete with Milwaukee’s bigs.

Not to mention, but the Bucks make up for the average three-point shooting by attacking the rim at will which ultimately leads to points in the paint or a good amount of trips to the free-throw line. This should be the main formula for success if the Bucks want to come out on top, as they cannot afford to settle for jumpers instead of remaining aggressive throughout.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

Going 7-3 in their previous ten games, it appears that the Clippers are certainly trending in the right direction despite losing in gut-wrenching fashion the last time out versus Dallas. Nevertheless, the key ingredient for the Clippers to come away with a spread-covering win falls on the shoulders of Paul George’s ability to carry this team with Kawhi Leonard sitting this one out due to knee management.

Unfortunately, injuries have played a part in the Clippers not being able to play to their full potential, and while they are healthy for the most part, they will need some role player to step up in a big way to take care of business later this evening. While Los Angeles did acquire some supreme talent during the trade deadline, they are still without these playmakers due to them having to pass physicals before they set foot in the Clippers’ locker room.

With that being said, keep your eyes peeled for names like Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac to try and supplement Paul George offensively. Especially going up against the Bucks’ rebounding prowess, Zubac may need to have a big day in corralling the basketball off of misses if the Clippers want to make this a game.

Fortunately, the one thing that the Clippers have going for themselves is that the Bucks could be slightly fatigued after playing not even 24 hours ago in their win over the Lakers. While Milwaukee did not have to travel by staying in Los Angeles, this will be an intriguing thing to watch out for especially in the closing moments of the fourth quarter when this contest could be on the line.

Final Bucks-Clippers Prediction & Pick

It is crucial that the Clippers will come into this one shorthanded, as having all hands on deck would be a game-changer for LA. Alas, despite being short on rest, Milwaukee and its red-hot play will do just enough to guarantee themselves with a spread-covering victory in this one.

Final Bucks-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Bucks +2 (-110)