Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are surging up the Eastern standings and are right behind the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the conference. The Greek Freak put on a show Thursday night with 54 points and a huge come-from-behind victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Be sure to stay connected with our NBA odds series for more on betting around The Association.

Ever since Giannis won the MVP back in 2019, he’s been in the conversation every year and won it again the following season. Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic is the current back-to-back MVP but Giannis is inserting his name into the conversation once again. The last person to win MVP in three straight seasons was Larry Bird from 1984-86. As of now, The Joker is the favorite to win the award once again.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: NBA MVP Odds

Nikola Jokic: -115

Joel Embiid: +300

Giannis Antetokounmpo: +800

Luka Doncic: +800

Jayson Tatum: +1400

There is no need to add another name to this list as we will more than likely see these five compete for it all season long. Jayson Tatum has the hardest chance of winning, but if he keeps the Celtics in first place all year there is a shot he’s a candidate.

It will really come down to the other four. Luka Doncic is cementing himself as one of the best players in the league and would likely be the favorite if the Mavericks had a better record. Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets are in first place in the West and as long as they are there then Jokic will be the favorite. Joel Embiid is making a strong case as he is trying to win the scoring title for the second season in a row. He and Jokic should battle all year long for the award.

That leaves the two-time winner Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks are finally healthy again and are showing strong momentum in the East. After the 54-point game, Giannis is now averaging 32.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists on the year. He’s third in the NBA in scoring behind Embiid and Doncic and second in rebounds behind Domantas Sabonis. If he continues to put up these numbers and the Bucks finish with the top seed in the East, then there is a shot he could win his third MVP. However, for now, it seems the race is down to the two star centers.