ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Milwaukee Bucks hit the road to take on the Miami Heat Tuesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Heat prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Bucks-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Heat Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: +2 (-112)

Moneyline: +112

Miami Heat: -2 (-108)

Moneyline: -132

Over: 223 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Heat

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bucks got off to a very rough start this season, but they have picked it up lately. Milwaukee is on a four-game win streak heading into this game, and they have looked very good. During their win streak, the Bucks have been able to score the ball much better. They are averaging 119.3 points per game in their last four games, and they have put up at least 122 in their last three. If the Bucks can continue to score as they have been, they will be able to win this game.

The Bucks have allowed under 110 points in two of their last four games. It would not be surprising to see that happen in this game, as well. Miami scores just 111.8 points per game, and they have the sixth-lowest field goal percentage in the NBA. As long as Milwaukee can keep the pressure up on defense, they will be able to keep the Heat to a lower score.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is having another MVP season. He leads the NBA with 32.4 points per game, he is eighth in field goal percentage, sixth in rebounds, 20th in assists, and 13th in blocks. The Greek Freak is one of the best players in the NBA, and the Bucks are a lot better with him on the court. He is likely to play on Tuesday despite his calf injury, so expect another huge performance from him.

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Heat have won their last two games and three of their last four. With wins over the Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Dallas Mavericks, the Heat are feeling good about the way they are playing. To make them feel even better, the Heat are scoring pretty well as they have put up 124 and 123 points in two of those three wins. With the way Miami is playing, it is easy to have confidence in their ability to beat the Bucks.

Miami has been solid on defense this season, as they have been in past seasons. This year, the Heat are allowing the eighth-fewest points per game, and they do a great job holding opponents to a low field goal percentage. Another thing to keep in mind is the Heat should not be scared to foul on defense. The Bucks have the second-lowest free throw percentage this season, so the Heat can play pretty physical. If Miami keeps playing defense as they have been, they will win this game.

Tyler Herro has been a huge bright spot for the Heat. Yes, Miami has other weapons, but Herro has been the guy this season. He leads the team with 23.2 points per game, and 5.1 assists. He also grabs 5.3 rebounds per game, and he does a great job taking care of the ball. Herro is also able to knock down the three at a high rate. If Herro plays well, the Heat will play well.

Final Bucks-Heat Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. However, I can not ignore what the Bucks have been able to do lately. I will be taking the Bucks to win this game.

Final Bucks-Heat Prediction & Pick: Bucks ML (+112)