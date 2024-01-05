Spurs' Victor Wembanyama may be taking their latest loss to heart with this postgame interaction with Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Thursday night marked the first time that two of arguably the most freakish players in league history in terms of physical dimensions in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama squared off. And despite the gulf in quality between the Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs, this matchup on national television delivered. Antetokounmpo dropped 44 points to lead the Bucks to a 125-121 victory, while Wembanyama retaliated with 27 of his own despite the losing effort.

The Spurs decided to start legitimate point guard Tre Jones and looked like a more functional team as a result, freeing up Devin Vassell and Wembanyama to become play-finishers instead of creators. But it wasn't enough, as the Bucks remain the deeper, more well-rounded team with the better top-shelf talent. It seems like the frustration is mounting for the Spurs, as after the final buzzer sounded, Wembanyama went straight towards the locker room — leaving Antetokounmpo, who reached out an arm, hanging.

Wemby Leaves Giannis hanging, walks right past him and leaves to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/VYulYjdayE — 🤍’ (@Heavenlybuckets) January 5, 2024

Of course, given Victor Wembanyama's 7'4 height, his eye-level is different from that of most people. He simply may not have seen Giannis Antetokounmpo stick an arm out to try and invite the Spurs rookie for an embrace. Wembanyama has had nothing but respect for the Bucks star in the past, so fans should not take this as a sign of disrespect from the 19-year old.

It doesn't help that the manner in which the Spurs lost would be so frustrating for someone as competitive as Wembanyama is. The Spurs were already hanging tough with the Bucks for most of the game, with Wembanyama even nailing a clutch triple to tie the game at 121. However, the Bucks answered back with an and-one from Antetokounmpo.

It's clear that Victor Wembanyama has a long future ahead of him as one of the biggest stars in the association. His two-way excellence, clutch gene, and competitive spirit were all in display even though the Spurs lost. However, for now, they will have to take their lumps as one of the worst teams in the association like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton did for the Bucks.

Back in the 2013-14 season, Antetokounmpo's Bucks won a grand total of 15 games; their development into a powerhouse should serve as something for Wembanyama and the Spurs to emulate.