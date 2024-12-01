The Milwaukee Bucks have been rolling over the past few weeks, and they got another win against the Washington Wizards. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a big game, finishing with 42 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists, and he got closer to breaking some records with the stat line, according to State Muse.

Antetokounpo tied Wilt Chamberlin with 30-point triple-doubles, tied Michael Jordan with 35-point triple-doubles, and tied Magic Johnson with 40-point triple-doubles. There's no doubt that he surpasses those three legends this season as he continues to fill the stat sheet with points, rebounds, and assists.

The one impressive thing about Antetokounmpo's latest line is that he didn't shoot any threes, which shows how dominant he is inside the perimeter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo reeling the Bucks to wins

It wasn't a great start to the season for the Bucks, and it looked like they were having a hard time coming together and getting wins. A few injuries hurt them early too, but Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard should have been enough to lead them. Unfortunately, it wasn't, but now things look different, and the Bucks have climbed up the standings.

Antetokounmpo has taken over in most of the games, and Lillard has been playing well next to him. When Khris Middleton returns, the Bucks will have another scoring option, which will be hard for opposing teams to stop. Coming into the season, the Bucks were expected to be at the top of the Eastern Conference with the Boston Celtics, and it wouldn't be a surprise if, at the end of the season, they'll be a top-4 team.

As of now, they have to continue to play good basketball and hope they don't have one of those slumps that they did at the beginning of the season. Health will also play a big part, and hopefully, Antetokounmpo and Lillard can stay fresh.