The Milwaukee Bucks may have lost Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat, but hope is not lost for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co.

Looking at the Bucks’ playoff history under head coach Mike Budenholzer, the team doesn’t have to worry about losing the series opener. Since Budenholzer took over in 2018, Milwaukee has lost Game 1 of a series six times. However, they went on to win five of those series.

During their championship year in 2020-21, the Bucks lost in Game 1 in three straight series from the second round up to the NBA Finals, via Real GM. They have always found a way to bounce back, and hopes are high that it will be the case once again this time.

The only worry for Milwaukee right now is Giannis Antetokounmpo’s health. The Greek Freak sustained a back injury after a hard fall early in Game 1, so it remains to be seen whether or not the setback will force him to be sidelined in the next game or two. For what it’s worth, X-rays on Giannis’ back came back clear.

As for the Heat, they know very well that they cannot underestimate the Bucks. While they took a 1-0 series lead, they understand that things can change quickly in the postseason and that no lead is safe. Not to mention that they have officially lost Tyler Herro to a hand injury.

But hey, maybe Miami can take solace from the fact that they are the only team to go on to beat Milwaukee when Giannis and co. lost in Game 1?

Will history repeat itself or will the Bucks get back on their dominant run? That is definitely a storyline to watch out for in this series.